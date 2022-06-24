DHS Warns of Extremist Violence ‘for Weeks’ After Roe Ruling
OMINOUS
The Department of Homeland Security is warning of potential violence by domestic violent extremists across the country in the wake of the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, according to a Friday memo obtained by ABC News. “We expect violence could occur for weeks following the release, particularly as DVEs may be mobilized to respond to changes in state laws and ballot measures on abortion stemming from the decision,” the bulletin said. DHS said they based their conclusion on the increased violence that followed Politico leaking a draft of the abortion ruling in May. In their assessment, DHS said federal judges and state lawmakers would be the most likely targets for violence related to the ruling, as well as abortion rights protests, abortion clinics and family advocacy centers. “In May, a network of loosely affiliated suspected violent extremists, known as ‘Jane's Revenge’–which has been linked to arson attacks against the buildings of ideological opponents–shared a post online encouraging a ‘night of rage’ following the Supreme Court announcement, stating, ‘we need the state to feel our full wrath’ and ‘we need them to be afraid of us.’”