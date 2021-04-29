CHEAT SHEET
Giuliani’s Role in Ukraine Ambassador’s Firing Under Scrutiny by Feds: Report
Rudy Giuliani’s role in the ouster of former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch is at the center of the Justice Department inquiry into his dealings, which resulted in a dramatic raid Wednesday morning on his Manhattan apartment, The New York Times reports. Specifically, Justice Department officials are focusing on his communications with both Ukrainian and U.S. officials prior to Yovanovitch’s firing, which also led to the first impeachment of former President Donald Trump. At issue is whether Giuliani broke lobbying laws, whether he pursued Yovanovitch’s ouster at the behest of Ukrainian officials or Trump’s. Federal agents are planning to search his electronic devices, which they seized Wednesday.