DOJ and SEC Probe Silicon Valley Bank After Epic Collapse
Investigators from the Department of Justice and Securities and Exchange Committee are examining Silicon Valley Bank and its executives, according to The Wall Street Journal. The inquiries center on the bank’s abrupt demise and the execs’ stock sales, the report said. It’s not clear whether the investigations will lead anywhere, since federal authorities frequently probe major financial collapses. Over the weekend, the government announced that none of the bank’s depositors would lose their money, ending a panicked weekend for many startups and venture capitalists.