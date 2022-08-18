Justice Department Issues Subpoena to National Archives Over Trump Docs
MORE EVIDENCE?
The Department of Justice has issued a sweeping grand jury subpoena to the National Archives surrounding the involvement of former President Donald Trump and his allies in the lead-up to last year’s Capitol riot. The subpoena calls for “all materials, in whatever form” that the National Archives gave to the Jan. 6 House committee, including Trump’s daily schedule, phone logs, and a draft speech written before the riot, according to the New York Times. The subpoena is not related to the recent FBI raid of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence and the classified documents Trump allegedly took from the White House and brought back to his home. “The grand jury subpoena suggests that the Justice Department has not only been following the committee’s lead in pursuing its inquiry, but also that prosecutors believe evidence of a crime may exist in the White House documents the archives turned over to the House panel,” the Times reports.