The Department of Justice is reportedly laying the groundwork to investigate the 15 boxes of presidential documents Donald Trump stowed away in Mar-a-Lago after his presidency, some of which are labeled “top secret.” Sources close to the matter told The Washington Post that the procedures had just begun. The decision to investigate follows Chair of the House Oversight Committee Carolyn B. Maloney’s call for the DOJ to either act or allow the National Archives to disclose an inventory of the boxes so that her investigation into the incident can move forward. Trump’s move to take the documents instead of sending them to the National Archives has been widely scrutinized and may have violated the Presidential Records Act.