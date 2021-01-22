DOJ Watchdog Investigating Abrupt Resignation of Atlanta U.S. Attorney: Report

Read it at The Washington Post
The Department of Justice’s inspector general is investigating the abrupt resignation of federal prosecutor Byung J. Pak. Inspector General Michael Horowitz and his team have not yet spoken to Pak, according to The Washington Post. Pak, appointed by Donald Trump to be the U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Georgia in 2017, resigned on Jan. 4, just days after Trump criticized him and other Georgia officials for not helping him substantiate his baseless claims of widespread voter fraud in the Southern swing state. Trump also attempted to pressure the Georgia secretary of state and other officials to “find” votes for him.