Department of Justice Watchdog to Investigate Use of Force in Portland
AGGRESSIVE TACTICS
The Department of Justice Inspector General is launching an investigation into use of force allegations against federal law enforcement officials in Portland. The investigation will be conducted in conjunction with the Department of Homeland Security. The watchdog will also review the DOJ’s role in responding to protests in Washington, D.C., and Portland, and will examine identification requirements and use of force compliance, as well as training. Federal agents have used aggressive tactics against protesters in the city, having been filmed beating one protester and deploying tear gas. The announcement comes just days after President Donald Trump lauded law enforcement officials’ work in Portland and stated in a press conference Monday that he would send more law enforcement to cities including Baltimore and Chicago.