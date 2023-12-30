CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Legendary Basketball Coach Dead at 74
‘DEEPLY SADDENED’
Joey Meyer, who headed up DePaul basketball for 13 years, died aged 74 on Friday afternoon, the school announced. “We are deeply saddened to share the news of the passing of former DePaul coach and student-athlete, Joey Meyer,” the school posted on X. “Meyer dedicated more than 30 years to DePaul basketball. Our thoughts are with the Meyer family.” Meyer racked up 231 wins while coaching DePaul and as a player he finished his college basketball career in 1971 with 1233 points.