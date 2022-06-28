Depeche Mode Keyboardist Fletch Died of Aortic Dissection

The cause of Depeche Mode keyboardist Andy “Fletch” Fletcher’s death last month was aortic dissection, the band he co-founded announced on Monday. “A couple weeks ago we received the result from the medical examiners, which Andy’s family asked us to share with you now. Andy suffered an aortic dissection while at home on May 26. So, even though it was far, far too soon, he passed naturally and without prolonged suffering,” the group’s surviving members wrote on social media. Aortic dissection is a tear in the aorta that is frequently fatal without surgical treatment. It is not clear if the 60-year-old musician knew he was at risk. “We had a celebration of Andy’s life in London last week, which was a beautiful ceremony and gathering with a few tears, but filled with the great memories of who Andy was, stories of all of our times together, and some good laughs,” the band said.
