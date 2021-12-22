Deposed Jan. 6 Rally Organizer Predicts Trump Will Be Subpoenaed By Committee
TICK TOCK
Jan. 6 “Stop the Steal” organizer Ali Alexander, who recently took part in an eight-hour-long deposition, said on Tuesday afternoon that he believes former President Donald Trump will be subpoenaed by the House select committee investigating the Capitol riot. “They want a nexis, is what my lawyers call it, between the people who were violent, unjustified violent, or vandalism and then you and me and the activists,” Alexander told right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones on his InfoWars program. “So then they can connect it to a Trump staffer and then Trump. Folks, Trump will be subpoenaed by this committee. Breaking news,” he continued. “Trump will entirely be subpoenaed by this committee.” Jones then chimed in to voice agreement, claiming that something Roger Stone told him supports the Trump subpoena theory. (Reached for comment by The Daily Beast Tuesday night, Alexander failed to comment on the matter.)