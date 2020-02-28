Deputies Shared Graphic Photos of Kobe Bryant Crash: Report

Read it at Los Angeles Times
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a report that deputies shared graphic photos of the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, his daughter, and seven others—including images of victims’ remains. The Los Angeles Times says two public safety sources confirmed the pictures had been shown around outside the context of the investigation into the Jan. 26 crash. Sheriff Alex Villanueva refused to discuss the situation with the paper, but a spokesperson said “the matter is being looked into.”