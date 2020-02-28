CHEAT SHEET
    Deputies Shared Graphic Photos of Kobe Bryant Crash: Report

    Tracy Connor

    Executive Editor

    Lisa Blumenfeld/Getty

    The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a report that deputies shared graphic photos of the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, his daughter, and seven others—including images of victims’ remains. The Los Angeles Times says two public safety sources confirmed the pictures had been shown around outside the context of the investigation into the Jan. 26 crash. Sheriff Alex Villanueva refused to discuss the situation with the paper, but a spokesperson said “the matter is being looked into.”

