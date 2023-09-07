Deputy Shot 2 Teens Dead After They Tried to Run Him Over, Sheriff Says
‘NOWHERE TO FLEE’
A sheriff’s deputy fatally shot two teenagers after they tried to run him over in upstate New York, a sheriff said Wednesday. The New York Attorney General’s Office of Special Investigation has opened an inquiry into the incident, which began when an unnamed Onondaga County sheriff’s deputy responded to a report of “suspicious vehicles” in DeWitt on Wednesday, the office said in a statement. Sheriff Tobias Shelley said at a news conference that the vehicles were ones allegedly connected to two smoke shop burglaries, and there were three people in each car. One of the vehicles fled when the deputy arrived, while the other tried to run him over, Shelley said, prompting the deputy to fire three shots. “He had nowhere to flee to. This whole thing happens in seconds,” Shelley said. The car was later found with one occupant dead, and another died at the scene after treatment, Shelley added. The other four suspects at the scene have not yet been arrested. Sources told WSYR-TV the slain teens were 15 and 17.