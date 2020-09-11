Deputy Seen on Tape Stealing From Home Days After He Responded to a Death There, Says Sheriff
TO PROTECT AND SERVE
Back in July, a Southern California sheriff’s deputy headed out to a home after receiving a report about a man in his seventies who had died of natural causes there. Days later, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department, Deputy Steve Hortz returned—to steal items including two safes, some ceiling fans, and a rifle case. Authorities said security footage from the home in the city of Yorba Linda captured Hortz’s alleged crimes. “Deputy Hortz returned to that residence in the early morning hours, gained entrance to the residence through the unlocked door, and was seen on recordings removing items from the residence,” Sheriff Don Barnes said, according to NBC News. The deputy is accused of returning to the house three separate times after the initial callout—once in uniform to unlock the door, and then twice more to take the items. Sheriff Barnes reportedly called Hortz’s alleged crimes “inexcusable and intolerable.”