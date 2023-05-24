Deranged ‘Fans’ Send Natalee Holloway Suspect Money in Prison
GROSS
The prime suspect in Natalee Holloway’s disappearance, who is serving 28 years behind bars in Peru for murdering a different student in 2010, often gets “fan” mail and money sent to him in prison, his lawyer Maximo Altez told Fox News. “Some letters brought 10 euros, 20 euros, 5 dollars,” Altez claimed. “They were girls who wrote and sent him letters with money, and he answered them all.” The letters arrive to a P.O. box Altex rented for Joran Van der Sloot, according to the lawyer, and bring in nearly $400 per month. Van der Sloot was the last person to be seen with Holloway when the 18-year-old vanished on a high school class trip to Aruba in 2005. Recently, the Peruvian government authorized his extradition to the U.S. to face charges of extortion and wire fraud after allegedly scamming someone of $250,000 in 2010 by promising to lead them to Holloway’s body. He has never been charged in her death.