A jab about the size of an engagement ring has turned into a war of words between right-wing online influencers.

The civil war devolved into bitter and bizarre personal attacks—with the combatants hurling insults and allegations about each other’s relationships and sex lives.

It all began with a seemingly innocuous post showing off an engagement ring.

The post was made by Sarah Stock, a self-described Christian nationalist and contributor to the right-wing news site RiftTV. She made waves earlier this year when she was one of 20 MAGA devotees who debated progressive commentator Sam Seder in a video for the YouTube channel Jubilee.

The photo, which showed the ring on Stock’s hand, was announcing her engagement. “I won,” she wrote in the caption.

Many of the responses to the post offered their congratulations. However, not everyone in the right-wing influencer community felt the same way.

One critique came from Hannah Pearl Davis, another right-wing influencer and commentator whose YouTube channel has more than two million subscribers. Davis is an avowed “antifeminist” who has been described as “the female Andrew Tate.” She accused Stock of getting engaged to bolster her personal brand.

“Hottest right wing E-girl taken off the market,” Davis wrote, adding: “Conservative women will always use their marriage and family to build their brand.”

Stock took the bait and fired back with a racially charged dig about Davis’ sex life.

“Why stop here, Sarah,” Davis retorted, “livestream the wedding.”

That was just the beginning.

Yet another pro-Trump influencer wanted in on the drama. Replying to Davis’ post, occasional Fox News contributor Emily Wilson, who is known online as “Emily Saves America,” made a post that would whip up the dispute into full-fledged war.

“The ring size,” Wilson wrote, along with a skull emoji.

The ring size 💀 — emilysavesamerica (@emilysavesusa) August 5, 2025

Wilson and Stock have a history. Stock wrote a blog post for RiftTV in May that ripped Wilson for not being MAGA enough because she had questioned the “trad wife” movement, which is a subculture that embraces traditional gender roles.

“She is spreading a toxic, far-left feminist message about homemaking in general,” Stock wrote. “If she were some random liberal girl, this wouldn’t matter, but Emily has about half a million followers on all of her platforms– all people who look up to her as a face of the conservative MAGA movement.”

Wilson’s dig about the size of Stock’s engagement ring seemed to open the flood gates.

For her part, Stock wrote back to Wilson, “Where’s your ring, Emily?”

However, other right-wing influencers were less restrained in their attacks on Wilson—to put it mildly.

Morgan Ariel, a fashion designer and right-wing influencer who was fired as a volunteer ambassador for Turning Point USA in 2024 over antisemitic posts, wrote to Wilson, “You give it up for free hoe. Might want to sit this one out.”

Wilson responded with unsubstantiated claims claims about Ariel’s personal life, before writing: “But yet somehow someway you think you’re better than me or anyone on this app?”

Ariel responded by taking things to an even greater extreme—she made a post that flung wild allegations about Wilson’s marriage and sexual proclivities without providing evidence.

Wilson was also targeted by Ian Smith, a MAGA influencer and New Jersey gym owner who made his name by defying pandemic-era stay-at-home restrictions and later launched a failed congressional bid.

“Unwed, childless, Fox News girl boss who complains when women make sourdough now hates on ring size of a happily engaged young woman,” he wrote to Wilson. “Congrats bozo, you’re a feminist.”

Wilson fired back, without presenting any evidence, making allegations related to Smith’s marriage and referring to the fact that Smith killed a 19-year-old man while driving drunk when he was 20.

As of Wednesday, the civil war rages on.

Wilson poured more fuel on the fire, writing: “It’s gonna be hard to be a trad wife when your man can’t even afford a ring. How do you guys expect to have a house, land, multiple kids. BFFR. I hope yall enjoy working. Sorry I’m MIA I’m in the hamptons.”

It’s gonna be hard to be a trad wife when your man can’t even afford a ring. How do you guys expect to have a house, land, multiple kids. BFFR. I hope yall enjoy working. Sorry I’m MIA I’m in the hamptons ✨ — emilysavesamerica (@emilysavesusa) August 6, 2025

She also took to Instagram to write, “Conservative men need to stop being broke and gaslighting women like we don’t deserve diamonds and rings.”

Stock reposted Wilson’s words and wrote, “They just keep golddigging themselves into a deeper hole!”