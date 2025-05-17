Deranged Trump Boosts Bonkers Clinton Kill List Conspiracy

President Donald Trump boosted a wild conspiracy theory that accuses the Clinton family of murdering seven people.

Trump posted the clip—with the title “THE VIDEO HILLARY CLINTON DOES NOT WANT YOU TO SEE”—to Truth Social on Saturday. The president offered no commentary of his own on the video.

The video attempts to link two of Trump’s most dire political rivals, former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, to the deaths of John F. Kennedy Jr., DNC staffer Seth Rich, former White House lawyer Vince Foster, and others.

JFK Jr. died in a plane crash in 1999. The video claims that, when he died, Kennedy was “frontrunner” for a New York Senate seat that Hillary Clinton would go on to fill, insinuating that she somehow orchestrated his death. However, Kennedy had already decided he was not going to run, according to a 2019 biography.

Trump posted a video that accused Bill and Hillary Clinton of numerous murders. STEPHEN JAFFE/AFP via Getty Images

The video also alleges that the Clintons were involved in the murder of Mary Mahoney, a former White House intern under Bill Clinton, in 1997. Mahoney was gunned down at the Starbucks where she worked by a robber who also shot two other staff members before fleeing. The killer was eventually apprehended and pleaded guilty.

Foster, the one-time deputy counsel for Bill Clinton’s White House, died by suicide in 1993. Five different investigations determined that there was nothing suspicious about his death.

John F. Kennedy Jr. died in a plane crash in 1999. Bettmann/Bettmann Archive

Rich’s murder in 2016 remains unsolved, but investigators believe it was the result of a botched robbery. There is no evidence that the Clintons—or any other Democrat—played a role.

For each of the deaths highlighted in the video, investigations have determined that they were caused by accidents, suicide, or a killer with no link to the Clintons.

The video, which has often circulated on social media, pushes a theory (dubbed “The Clinton Body Bags”) that has been repudiated by fact-checkers since the ’90s. The provenance of the video is unclear.

Hillary Clinton faced off with Trump for the presidency in 2016. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The White House, the Clinton Foundation, and representatives for Bill Clinton did not immediately return the Daily Beast’s requests for comment.

Trump beat Hillary Clinton for the presidency in 2016. She and her husband have remained among the president’s favorite public figures to disparage.

He long accused the couple of being corrupt criminals. On the campaign trail in 2016, Trump insinuated that they could have played a role in Foster’s death.