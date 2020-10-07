Cop Charged With George Floyd’s Murder Released From Prison on $1 Million Bond

Derek Chauvin, the officer charged with George Floyd’s murder in May, was released from a Minnesota prison on Wednesday after posting a $1 million bond. Chauvin, who was being held at the maximum-security Oak Park Heights prison, is set to stand trial on March 8 for several charges, including second-degree murder. His bond was signed by A-Affordable Bail Bonds of Brainerd, Minnesota. Chauvin’s release on Wednesday means all four officers involved in Floyd’s May 25 death have been released on bail.