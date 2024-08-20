Ex-Cop Convicted in George Floyd’s Murder Is Moved After Prison Stabbing
NEW DIGS
One of George Floyd’s killers, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, was transferred from a federal prison in Arizona to one in Texas, the Bureau of Prisons confirmed to the Associated Press on Tuesday. Chauvin, 48, was imprisoned in FCI Tucson in August 2022 to begin serving decades-long concurrent federal and state sentences for his involvement in Floyd’s May 2020 death. The Bureau of Prisons did not offer an explanation for Chauvin’s move, which comes nearly nine months after he was stabbed 22 times with an improvised knife by a fellow prisoner. Officials have not confirmed whether the attack was related to Chauvin’s relocation. Chauvin, who kneeled on Floyd’s neck as he struggled to breathe, is one of four Minneapolis officers convicted in the matter. Another, Thomas Lane, 41, was separately released from federal prison in Colorado on Tuesday. Lane, who held down Floyd’s legs, was serving a three-year sentence for aiding and abetting manslaughter.