Chauvin Gives Cryptic Statement at Sentencing Hearing Promising ‘Other Information’
Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer convicted of murdering George Floyd last May, gave a cryptic statement at his sentencing hearing Friday, offering condolences to Floyd’s family and promising “other information in the future.” Chauvin said, “Due to some additional legal matters at hand, I’m not able to give a full formal statement… Briefly though, I do want to give my condolences to the Floyd family. There’s going be some other information in the future that would be of interest and I hope things will give you some peace of mind. Thank you.” Floyd’s daughter Gianna and brothers Terrence and Philonese also gave statements at the sentencing. Chauvin was sentenced to 22.5 years in prison.