Derek Chauvin, Officer Charged in George Floyd’s Death, Aimed His Weapon at Teens With Nerf Guns: Complaint
Derek Chauvin, the white police officer charged with third-degree murder for kneeling on George Floyd’s neck for more than eight minutes, once pointed his weapon at a group of teenagers playing with Nerf guns, according to a complaint obtained by BuzzFeed News. Kristofer Bergh, a 24-year-old white man, filed an official complaint against Chauvin and another officer in 2013. Bergh and his friends were fighting with Nerf guns when one fired through an open car window and may have hit a passerby with a foam dart. When Bergh pulled up to his house, Chauvin reportedly rolled in behind him and stepped out with his gun drawn, shouting for the teenagers to put their hands in the air. “I didn’t know that they were behind us until I turned around and saw them already aiming guns at me. It was terrifying,” he told BuzzFeed News. Chauvin racked up 17 conduct complaints during his 19 years with the Minneapolis police force. He did not face discipline over Bergh’s complaint.