Judge: Chauvin Treated Floyd With ‘Particular Cruelty,’ Should Get Longer Sentence
NOT HOLDING BACK
A Minnesota judge ruled on Wednesday that he can consider a longer-than-normal sentence for Derek Chauvin because there were several aggravating factors in the murder of George Floyd. Hennepin County District Judge Peter Cahill, who presided over the trial, said he believes prosecutors proved “beyond a reasonable doubt” that Chauvin “abused his position of authority.” The ex-cop treated Floyd with “particular cruelty” during the arrest, he said.
“When it became clear even to the bystanders that George Floyd was in medical distress, was no longer responsive, and had ceased breathing, [Chauvin] further abused his position of truth and authority by not rendering aid, by declining two suggestions from one of his fellow officers to place George Floyd on his side, and by preventing bystanders, including an off-duty Minneapolis firefighter, from assisting,” Cahill wrote. Chauvin will be sentenced on June 25 on second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter.