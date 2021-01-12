Derek Chauvin to Be Tried Separately to Other Officers in George Floyd Murder Trial
DELAYS
Ex-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin won’t be tried together with his three colleagues for the death of George Floyd, a judge has ruled. Chauvin will be tried on March 8 for second-degree murder and manslaughter, while the other three cops who detained Floyd—Thomas Lane, J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao—will face a jury in August on charges of aiding and abetting. The judge delayed their trial date due to coronavirus concerns. The courtroom is too small to fit four socially distanced defendants, the judge said. Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison had pushed to have all four tried together for logistical reasons and to avoid re-traumatizing witnesses and having an inconsistent jury. The officers had pushed to have their own trials as they, essentially, wanted to pin blame on each other.