Prosecutors Tried and Failed to Reach a Plea Deal With Derek Chauvin
In the days before fired Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was charged with third-degree murder in connection with the death of unarmed black man George Floyd, prosecutors reportedly held intense negotiations with Chauvin but failed to reach a plea deal. “There were early negotiations with the defendant, between the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office, and the U.S. attorney,” Hennepin County Attorney spokesperson Chuck Laszewski confirmed to FOX 9. “Ultimately, those negotiations failed.” Many aspects of the proposed deal are unclear—it’s not known why the deal didn’t get over the line, who walked away, or exactly what prosecutors offered the former cop. The day after the talks failed, police arrested Chauvin and the Hennepin County Attorney had charged him with third-degree murder.