Derek Chauvin’s Family Kept in Dark After Prison Stabbing, Lawyer Says
‘OUTRAGEOUS’
The family of Derek Chauvin, the ex-cop convicted in the murder of George Floyd, has been kept in the dark by prison officials after he was stabbed in a federal prison in Arizona, his lawyer says. “As an outsider, I view this lack of communication with his attorneys and family members as completely outrageous,” Chauvin’s attorney Gregory Erickson told the Associated Press. “It appears to be indicative of a poorly run facility and indicates how Derek’s assault was allowed to happen.” George Floyd’s brother, Terrence Floyd, told the Associated Press that he wouldn’t wish the stabbing on anyone, but that he wasn’t going to dwell on it: “I’m not going to give my energy towards anything that happens within those four walls—because my energy went towards getting him in those four walls. Whatever happens in those four walls, I don’t really have any feelings about it.”