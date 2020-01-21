Derek Jeter Elected Into Baseball Hall of Fame, One Shy of Being Unanimous Vote

Read it at Washington Post
Former Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter was voted into the Baseball Hall of Fame on Tuesday but was one vote short of becoming one of the Hall's unanimous electees, The Washington Post reports. Jeter, a 14-time all-star and the 1996 American League rookie of the year, received 396 out of 397 votes from the 10-year members of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America— just missing joining fellow Yankee and 2019 Hall inductee Mariano Rivera as a unanimous choice. Despite the vote, he will be indicted to the Hall in a July 26 ceremony, along with former slugger Larry Walker, catcher Ted Simmons, and late union chief Marvin Miller.