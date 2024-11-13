Man’s Dead Body Found After Three Days in Gym’s Tanning Bed

Cheat Sheet
‘Full House’ Star Reveals Aggressive Cancer Diagnosis
Janna Brancolini
Published 11.13.24 10:17AM EST 
Dave Coulier
NBC

Dave Coulier has been diagnosed with stage three non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, the “Full House” star revealed Wednesday on the Today Show. About five weeks ago, doctors biopsied a lump in his groin about the size of a golf ball and found he had B-cell lymphoma, an aggressive type of cancer, the beloved actor and comedian told host Hoda Kotb. So far, he’s had three surgeries and one round of chemotherapy, with treatments expected to continue until February. Fortunately, the cancer hasn’t spread to his bone marrow, meaning there’s about a 90 percent chance it will be in full remission after he finishes chemo, Coulier said. “I’m treating this as a journey, and if I can help someone who’s watching today get an early screening, a breast exam, a colonoscopy, a prostate exam, go do it, because for me early detection meant everything.” Coulier told Kotb that when he first noticed the lump, he thought his body was fighting off a cold. But within five days, it had grown to the size of a golf ball, which worried him enough to go in for tests. The initial diagnosis was like a “gut punch,” he said, but the cancer is “very treatable.” Coulier played Joey Gladstone on Full House from 1987 to 1995 before reprising the role on the spin-off Fuller House from 2016 to 2020. He now hosts an episode rewatch podcast called Full House Rewind, which he plans to continue throughout his treatment.

John Krasinski Crowned ‘People’ Magazine’s 2024 Sexiest Man Alive
Matt Young 

Night Editor

Updated 11.13.24 3:10AM EST 
Published 11.13.24 1:43AM EST 
John Krasinski attends the New York Premiere of "IF" at the SVA Theater on May 13, 2024, in New York, New York.
John Krasinski attends the New York Premiere of "IF" at the SVA Theater on May 13, 2024, in New York, New York. John Nacion/John Nacion/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures

The Office star John Krasinski is People’s Sexiest Man Alive of 2024. The actor, writer and director was awarded the coveted title during Tuesday night’s episode of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, making a special appearance on the show. “Look at him, I get it,” Colbert said. Krasinski is married to actor Emily Blunt and the couple have two daughters, Hazel, 10, and Violet, 7. Krasinksi told People his initial response when he heard he was being crowned was, “Just immediate blackout, actually. Zero thoughts... Other than maybe I‘m being punked. That’s not how I wake up, thinking, ‘Is this the day that I’ll be asked to be Sexiest Man Alive?’ And yet it was the day you guys did it. You guys have really raised the bar for me.” He said wife Blunt was “very excited” when she found out, and that, “There was a lot of joy involved in me telling her.” Krasinski inherits the title from Patrick Dempsey.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Man’s Dead Body Found After Three Days in Gym’s Tanning Bed

Claire Lampen 

Reporter

Published 11.13.24 9:49AM EST 
People work out at a Planet Fitness in Alexandria, Virginia.
People working out at a Planet Fitness in Alexandria, Virginia—not the location where Derek Sink was found. LEAH MILLIS/REUTERS

The body found inside a tanning bed at an Indianapolis Planet Fitness on Monday has been identified as Derek Sink, People reports. The 39-year-old’s family reported him missing on Nov. 10, an estimated two days after he arrived at the gym. Sink had substance abuse issues and wore an ankle monitor, which helped police locate the body. Family members told local NBC affiliate WTHR that investigators found a needle in the room, though the Marion County Coroner’s office has yet to “determine the exact manner and cause of death,“ police told People in a statement. The Planet Fitness in question was also open on Saturday and Sunday, raising questions as to how a dead body went undiscovered for three days. In a statement, the company said it was “deeply saddened by the passing of one of our members,” and that it has “robust operational brand protocols in place, as the safety and well-being of our members is our top priority. We are working closely with our local franchisee to ensure they are upholding those brand protocols.”

And Now There’s a Pair of Emus on the Loose
Claire Lampen 

Reporter

Published 11.13.24 9:30AM EST 
An emu's face
Ina Fassbender/Reuters

Hot on the tails of all those macaques who recently jailbroke themselves from a South Carolina research lab, several emus are now loose. “First monkeys and now an emu!” South Carolina Department of Natural Resources spokesperson Greg Lucas told The Sun News. “SC may be the new Florida!” But Sam Morace, the daughter of the purported owner, says it’s actually two emus, at least one of which has been on the lam in Loris for months. “They are feral and not trained like the ones we have at the house,” Morace wrote in a Facebook post, noting that the family is working with law enforcement to “get a tranquilizer approved so we can bring them home.” The website Emu Services describes the giant birds as “naturally inquisitive, friendly, and social” in demeanor, though they “might resort to a powerful kick as a defensive measure.” As such, it is probably best to leave the emus alone and let them do their thing. As Morace’s post notes, “if the emus were that easy to catch they would be home already.”

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

John Mulaney Says Olivia Munn Randomly Drug-Tests Him
Emell Derra Adolphus 

News Reporter

Updated 11.13.24 3:30AM EST 
Published 11.12.24 9:03PM EST 
Host John Mulaney during the monologue on “Saturday Night Life.”
Host John Mulaney during the monologue on “SNL.” NBC/Will Heath/NBC via Getty Images

Comedian and Saturday Night Live alum John Mulaney said he is a changed man after struggling with alcohol and cocaine addictions for years. In a new GQ interview, Mulaney credits many positive changes in his life to starting a family with actress Olivia Munn. The two now share two children together. However, Munn shared that she barely knew the comedian when she got pregnant. “It wasn’t anything close to ‘dating,’” she said about their arrangement. But she decided to take an active role in his recovery anyway. “I was watching someone newly sober, at the edge of a cliff, and I didn’t know him well enough to help him,” she added. When Munn was 6 months pregnant, she asked Mulaney to be randomly drug-tested, something he still does today. “[She] got to date me out of recovery, which is what they call a reverse-catch,” said Mulaney about Munn in a 2021 appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers. He added, “It is a very, very lucky thing to have met this woman.”

Stephen Miller’s Uncle Trashes His Mass Deportation Plan
William Vaillancourt
Updated 11.12.24 6:29PM EST 
Published 11.12.24 6:28PM EST 
Stephen Miller
Stephen Miller Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty

The uncle of incoming White House deputy chief of staff for policy, Stephen Miller, spoke out Tuesday against the longtime Trump ally‘s hardline stance on immigration, telling The Daily Mail that it‘s a bit rich considering Miller’s family history. “More than 70 of our family who were denied entry to the US from 1925-1940, because of their ethnicity/religion, due to the xenophobia of the ‘America First’ political faction of the day, were all gassed or machine gunned by the Nazi Einsatzgruppen in WWII,” Dr. David Glosser told the outlet. Miller, an architect of Donald Trump’s controversial family separation policy who has espoused white nationalist talking points, was previously a speechwriter for Trump. In that role, Miller filled the campaign with increasingly dark rhetoric about immigrants “poisoning the blood” of the U.S. Glosser compared that language to the way Nazis justified extermination camps. “The killers‘ political masters’ rhetoric had portrayed them as being sub-human, criminal, or even demonic elements that needed to be expelled, expunged, and eventually exterminated,' the retired neuropsychologist said. “The same pattern of seeking power by exciting and exploiting racial anxieties and blaming scapegoats in times of plague, economic, or social turmoil has been a tragic element of human history since time immemorial.”

FDA Boss Sounds the Alarm About Future Under Trump and RFK Jr.
Grace Harrington 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 11.12.24 4:23PM EST 
Published 11.12.24 4:22PM EST 
Dr. Robert Califf awaits the start of his nomination hearing before the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee November 17, 2015 in Washington, DC. Califf is U.S. President Barack Obama's nominee to be the next commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration.
Win McNamee/Getty Images

Food and Drug Administration commissioner Robert Califf said he was “disappointed” with the presidential election result and is uncertain about the agency’s future under Donald Trump. “I’m biased, but I feel like the FDA is at peak performance right now and we’ll just see what happens as the new team comes in,” he said at a conference hosted by the nonprofit Friends of Cancer Research on Tuesday. Trump’s ally, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., has taken a hard line against the FDA as part of his “Make America Healthy Again” platform. With Trump allowing Kennedy to “go wild on health,” Kennedy promised to end “corporate corruption” at the agency, he told MSNBC on Nov. 6. “The gist of this administration, from everything that’s been said, is that they want to change a lot of things, and how it gets changed depends on who gets appointed into key positions,” Califf said. He did not address Kennedy’s skepticism towards vaccines, but he did agree with Kennedy’s position of stricter regulations for ultra-processed foods.

‘X-Files’ Stars Admit to ‘Tension’ That Led to Their ‘Not Speaking’
Eboni Boykin-Patterson 

Entertainment Reporter

Published 11.12.24 1:58PM EST 
David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson in “The X-Files.”
FOX

The X Files stars David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson had a candid conversation on Duchovny‘s Fail Better podcast in which they acknowledged they wouldn’t “speak to each other for weeks at a time” while filming the original cult favorite show. “There was a lot of tension, which didn’t matter, apparently, for the work, because we’re both f---ing crazy, I guess,” Duchovny said. Anderson agreed, “It’s crazy that we were able to present on camera the various feelings and emotions and attraction and all that kind of stuff, but then not speak to each other for weeks at a time.” Ultimately Duchovny claimed responsibility for his “failure of companionship” and for creating several “dysfunctional” moments in their relationship over the years. They also cleared the air about Anderson’s fight for pay equity for the first three years of the show. “Selfishly, back then, I thought I was like being attacked,” Duchovny said, as Anderson spoke up about receiving less pay than him. Anderson replied, “Oh really, I didn’t know that. I’m sorry. That’s interesting that I wasn’t paying attention to that side of it.”

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Sleep Pill Pitchman to Be Trump’s Israel Ambassador
Liam Archacki 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 11.12.24 4:21PM EST 
Published 11.12.24 3:40PM EST 
Mike Huckabee.
Donald Trump has named Mike Huckabee as his nomination for ambassador to Israel. Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

Donald Trump will nominate former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee as his ambassador to Israel, he announced Tuesday. Huckabee, who has appeared in TV ads hawking the dubious sleep aid Relaxium, has been a staunch supporter of Israel throughout his career. The one-time Baptist minister will be the first non-Jewish ambassador since 2011. “Mike has been a great public servant, Governor, and Leader in Faith for many years,” the president-elect said in a statement. “He loves Israel, and the people of Israel, and likewise, the people of Israel love him. Mike will work tirelessly to bring about Peace in the Middle East!” Huckabee’s nomination comes as Israel wages war in Gaza and Lebanon. The former governor, who has led tour groups in Israel, has endorsed its claim to the West Bank. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has long sought to strengthen Israel’s ties to American Evangelical Christians, and Huckabee’s nomination could support that endeavor. Huckabee’s daughter, current Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, served as Trump’s press secretary from 2017 to 2019, during his first stint in the White House.

‘Real Housewives’ Star Announces She Is Expecting Baby #4
Eboni Boykin-Patterson 

Entertainment Reporter

Published 11.12.24 4:40PM EST 
Erin and Abe Lichy.
Erin and Abe Lichy. Nina Westervelt/WWD via Getty Images

Real Housewives of New York City star Erin Lichy is expecting her fourth child, People reports. The 37-year-old entrepreneur and TV personality already shares three children ages nine, seven, and four, with husband Abe Lichy. She told People that “Work and life have been so busy that I haven’t really had a chance to even think about how [the new pregnancy] will change things, but I think it will be pretty seamless to be honest.” Lichy found out she was pregnant while out and about, she realized she was “super sensitive to smells around me,” she told the outlet. “I thought, ‘Damn. Here we go again!’” Despite a “rough” first ten weeks in the pregnancy, Lichy said she’s feeling calm and collected about what’s to come. “Three versus four kids doesn’t seem so scary,” she said.

