Man’s Dead Body Found After Three Days in Gym’s Tanning Bed

‘Full House’ Star Reveals Aggressive Cancer Diagnosis
'GUT PUNCH'
Dave Coulier has been diagnosed with stage three non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, the “Full House” star revealed Wednesday on the Today Show. About five weeks ago, doctors biopsied a lump in his groin about the size of a golf ball and found he had B-cell lymphoma, an aggressive type of cancer, the beloved actor and comedian told host Hoda Kotb. So far, he’s had three surgeries and one round of chemotherapy, with treatments expected to continue until February. Fortunately, the cancer hasn’t spread to his bone marrow, meaning there’s about a 90 percent chance it will be in full remission after he finishes chemo, Coulier said. “I’m treating this as a journey, and if I can help someone who’s watching today get an early screening, a breast exam, a colonoscopy, a prostate exam, go do it, because for me early detection meant everything.” Coulier told Kotb that when he first noticed the lump, he thought his body was fighting off a cold. But within five days, it had grown to the size of a golf ball, which worried him enough to go in for tests. The initial diagnosis was like a “gut punch,” he said, but the cancer is “very treatable.” Coulier played Joey Gladstone on Full House from 1987 to 1995 before reprising the role on the spin-off Fuller House from 2016 to 2020. He now hosts an episode rewatch podcast called Full House Rewind, which he plans to continue throughout his treatment.
