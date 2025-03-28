Dermaflash’s Esthetician-Approved Dermaplaning Tool Does So Much More Than Just Remove Peach Fuzz

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

While I know it’s completely normal, I’ve always found the borderline beard-level peach fuzz on my face downright annoying. While most days my facial hair goes unnoticed, any time I get a glance of myself in the allegedly flattering golden hour lighting in my car’s side mirror, I am shocked at the amount of fur on my face. Oh, and don’t even get me started on the one maddeningly resilient black chin hair that reappears after I violently pluck it out each month like clockwork (IYKYK).

In the past, I’ve resorted to using those cheap, plastic dermaplaning tools on Amazon—heck, I’ve even just shaved my face with a basic razor, but nothing has yielded the same baby-soft, glowing skin as my Dermaflash Luxe+ tool. Not only does the makeup artist-approved exfoliator-sonic massager device offer instant gratification by removing peach fuzz and impurities from the surface of the skin, but it also offers long-term complexion-boosting benefits by sloughing off dead skin and accelerating cell turnover. It’s also a great tool to have on hand if your skin is still adjusting to retinoid formulas because it removes the flaky skin right off without causing more irritation or compromising your barrier.

The first time I used the Luxe+ was a couple of weeks before my wedding, an uncharacteristically risky move, I know. I had sworn off retinol, chemical exfoliants, and sun exposure weeks before the big day, but for whatever (seemingly) senseless reason I landed upon, going at my skin with a high-powered razor was going to happen whether I liked it or not. In my defense, instead of attempting to go at it on my own, I scheduled a Zoom consultation with the brand’s founder and former esthetician, Dara Levy. I’ll admit that I was apprehensive about putting a sonic-powered blade to my skin at first, but the sleek device is actually super easy to use—it’s next to impossible to hurt yourself.

Thankfully, it turns out that Dermaflash’s marketing sentiments are true: even though it was designed by an esthetician, you don’t have to be a skincare pro to use it without injury or incident. “Our Luxe+ [device] glides even more elegantly across the skin’s surface due to our turbo-charged sonic technology (which is the highest on the market at 14k sonic vibrations per minute),” Dara Levy, Dermaflash’s founder, told me as she demonstrated it on her own face.

Approximately 30 seconds after our Zoom call concluded, I headed to my bathroom to give my new device a test drive, and within one minute, I knew I had found my go-to magic wand for hair removal that would be in my weekly skincare rotation going forward. Honestly, I had no idea that there was glowing, black-head-free skin hiding beneath a fuzzy blanket of dead skin cells, tons of pesky peach fuzz, and other pore-clogging impurities that were lifted from my face in just a few minutes.

Like many anti-aging exfoliants, including prescription-grade Tretinoin, and even milder vitamin C-based serums, the Dermaflash device gives smoother skin by accelerating cell turnover and exfoliation. Unlike retinoids and other exfoliants, though, you see the results in under five minutes, and you don't have to suffer through a purging period or endure side effects like skin peeling, extreme dryness, or flaking skin. This makes it especially beneficial for use before photos or a big event (like a wedding!). In fact, many celebrity makeup artists use the Dermflash Luxe+ on their clients' skin pre-red carpet because it smooths the skin and preps it for makeup without irritating it.

In case you’re worried that the old wives’ tale that shaving or removing your hair will cause it to grow back thicker and darker, Levy and dermatologist Dr. Aritza Ortiz assured me that this is, in fact, a myth. After using the device for over a year now, about every couple of weeks, I can also confirm that my facial hair texture or color hasn’t changed since incorporating the Luxe+ into my routine—though the pesky black chin hair is still as persistent as ever.

What I also love about this game-changing beauty tool is that it helps all of my pricey skincare products directly touch and more effectively penetrate my skin, which means they can work their magic to the fullest extent possible because there isn’t a dense layer of fur in their way, wasting product by being applied to hairs I wish weren’t there in the first place! But, my favorite lesser-known benefit of using the Dermaflash Luxe+ is that it also helps give the face a more contoured look because it eliminates shadows caused by the outermost layer of dead skin and hair.

Even if I’ve indulged in a salt-laden sushi feast, my cheekbones look much more sculpted after each use. This beauty tool delivers so many skin-enhancing benefits—it’s the one thing in my beauty closet that I never knew I needed, but will never be without again.

