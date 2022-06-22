Finally—An Effective Exfoliant That Doesn’t Wreak Havoc on Sensitive Skin

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

When it comes to keeping your complexion clear and youthful, incorporating an exfoliating solution is one of the most effective treatments to add to your lineup. Whether it be a chemical (usually formulated with acids like AHA, BHA, and Glycolic acids) or a physical exfoliant (i.e. a gritty scrub or cleanser), there are a slew of different products formulated to help resurface the skin by accelerating cell turnover and shedding dead skin cells.

Unfortunately, not all exfoliants are created equal, and if you have sensitive or reactive skin, it can be quite the challenge to find a formula that doesn’t leave your skin red, parched, and peeling. In fact, many of us with sensitive skin have resorted to skipping exfoliation altogether out of the fear of extreme irritation and compromising the skin’s barrier altogether. If this sounds way too close for comfort, allow me to introduce you to Dermalogica’s new Daily Milkfoliant, a powder exfoliant designed to slough away dead skin and refine pores without leaving the skin dry, sensitized, flaky, or even broken out.

Dermalogica Daily Milkfoliant This calming powder exfoliant is completely vegan and infused with ingredients like plumping Hyaluronic Acid to help support the skin's moisture barrier.

Infused with soothing oatmeal, coconut and a proprietary blend of botanical extracts to counteract any potential irritation caused by the Alpha Hydroxy Acids (AHAs) and Beta Hydroxy Acids (BHAs), Dermalogica’s Milkfoliant offers a “peaceful way to exfoliate.” Finally. If you’ve never used a powder exfoliant, the Milkfoliant is the perfect formula to try. Once mixed with water, the solution instantly transforms into a creamy lather with an ever-so-slight, non-abrasive grit to it to help buff away dead skin and give congested pores a serious deep clean.

Best of all, when you rinse the solution off, your skin feels baby soft and smooth without feeling uncomfortably tight, dry, and irritated. This sensitive skin hero truly works its resurfacing superpowers without aggravating sensitive and reactive skin. In fact, according to the brand, 90 percent of consumers tested said they saw significant smoothness after just one use. The newly-launched product has also already amassed a slew of glowing, five-star reviews too.

“Okay so I’ve used the original exfoliant from Dermaologica and this one by far takes the cake. It’s so gentle, but somehow it doesn’t even leave my skin red after using it?! Also, I find that it exfoliates without stripping my skin,” wrote one reviewer. And, even those who don’t have sensitive skin are fans of the Milkfoliant. “I tend to have combination oily skin, so I was looking for a product that would leave my skin feeling completely clean, fresh, and oil-free. This exfoliant is easy to use and applies smoothly to the face after being mixed with water. I love the texture of the product and how it makes my face feel afterward,” another five-start reviewer said.

