My Breakout-Prone Skin Loves Dermalogica’s New Lifting Serum

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

I didn’t fully grasp the importance of facial massage until I had the privilege of receiving a facial earlier this year with celebrity aesthetician Joomee Song. Song is the facialist behind the industry’s most glowing celebrities—from Zendaya to Lady Gaga and Olivia Wilde. Aside from giving me an instant de-puffed glow, she also released so much tension I had in my brow and jaw area that I couldn’t believe I had. She told me how important it is to do some kind of facial massage at home for at least three to five minutes every day to promote lymphatic drainage and release toxins. Naturally, being the beauty-obsessed editor that I am, I took her advice. Once I committed to the practice, I began to notice how stiff certain muscles in my face were and how breakouts would appear in areas that felt tighter and more tense than usual.

When it comes to facial massage, I never loved using a gua sha tool because frankly, I could never get the hang of it. Fortunately, Song says it’s best to use your hands anyway. I struggled to find a product I could use that provides a good amount of slip for me to do a facial massage without making my skin feel heavy or greasy. Luckily, Dermalogica recently launched the perfect solution, the Neurotouch Symmetry Serum, a luxurious serum that’s formulated to be the perfect facial massage companion (in addition to lifting and contouring sagging skin).

While this product is labeled as a serum, the formula feels more like a lightweight oil. It contains adaptogenic botanicals to help calm irritation and lift redness, along with a bioengineered probiotic ferment to lift and firm the skin. It also contains winged kelp and rosewood extract to specifically target the jawline and natural facial contours.

Dermalogica Neurotouch Symmetry Serum According to Dermalogica, the Neurotouch Symmetry Serum leverages over 30 years of skin treatment expertise and the healing power of physical touch to the skin. Shop At Amazon $ 138 Free Shipping Shop At Dermalogica $ 138 Free Shipping

What I also love about the Neurotouch Symmetry Serum is that it’s a multi-tasking superhero. Because it’s formulated to lift and sculpt the skin while firming, hydrating, and calming redness, I was able to cut at least two other products out of my routine. This is especially handy if you have busy mornings and not a lot of time for skincare.

My favorite thing about this serum-oil hybrid is that it also delivers a spa-like experience every time you apply it—whether paired with a facial massage or not. It contains an aromachology blend, a consciously formulated blend of oils to uplift your mood and promote relaxation. I’ll continue to use it for this alone, but like other Dermalogica reviewers, I started to notice results after just a week of use.

Aside from the serum, I also use a microcurrent device three times a week, which may have accelerated the lifting effect, but there was a visible change in just seven days. My cheekbone area in particular started to look more sculpted and defined, and my jawline looked a bit sharper.

At $138, the serum is definitely an investment, but if you’re looking for a result-driven product that works fast, it’s worth every penny and more. Aside from the sculpting benefits, it also delivers hydration and brightens the skin. I stay away from vitamin C because my skin is sensitive, and this formula offers the same brightening benefits of an antioxidant serum sans the irritation.

As someone who’s also acne-prone, trying new products is such a gamble for me—especially when they contain oils. Everyone’s skin is different, but this did not break me out or cause blackheads. I’ve tried a few things from Dermalogica that I really love, but I think this product earns the top spot by far.

The Neurotouch Symmetry Serum is easy to incorporate into your routine, smells amazing, and really does what it says it does. Plus, while the $138 price tag is a tad steep, the multi-use serum allows you to cut a few other products out of your routine. It’s perfect for all of my fellow minimalists out there.

