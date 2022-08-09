Dermatologist Accused of Abusing Kids Before Poisoning Hubby, Court Docs Show
At-Home Menace
The 45-year-old California dermatologist accused of poisoning her husband, Jack Chen, has a history of mistreating him along with their two children, according to court documents. Yue “Emily” Yu, who was arrested Aug. 4, was allegedly caught multiple times via nanny cam pouring Drano into her husband’s hot lemonade. In a statement for her temporary restraining order, Chen outlined a history of disturbing behavior by Yu, including yelling Chinese phrases at their young kids, some of which translated to “your head is sick” or “go die.” Chen also alleges in the statement that Yu and her mother were verbally and physically abusive to the children when they were as young as 2 years old. Chen suffered “significant internal injuries,” according to an Irving Police Department statement, but is expected to recover. No charges have been filed yet in the case.