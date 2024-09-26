The 7 Best Shampoos for Combatting Hair Loss, According to Experts

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Have you noticed your hair coming out more in the shower? Perhaps it's not as voluminous as it was in your teens? Whether from aging, stress, lifestyle factors, medication, chemical hair treatments or genetics, hair loss is more common than you may think. According to The Hair Society, 35 million men and 21 million women suffer from hair loss. While hair thinning is common, that doesn’t mean it’s desired. Fortunately, there are many in-clinic and at-home remedies that may help combat hair thinning, including shampoos for hair loss that can help stimulate growth by nourishing the scalp, stimulating circulation and preventing damage.

There are hundreds of shampoos on the market formulated to promote hair growth and prevent thinning, but not all are created equal. According to the experts, when it comes to looking for the best shampoo for hair loss, it’s all about assessing the ingredients. “Look for ingredients that help stimulate the scalp, like caffeine, peppermint, and rosemary, all of which help promote blood circulation, which helps bring nutrients to the hair follicle for healthier growth,” says Dr. Geeta Yadav, board-certified dermatologist and founder of FACET Dermatology. “I’d also look for gentle exfoliants like lactic acid, which will help prevent scalp buildup that can block healthy hair growth.”

Of course, there are also ingredients to avoid when looking for a hair and scalp-nourishing shampoo. William Gaunitz, FWTS, a certified trichologist and founder of Advanced Trichology, says you should avoid parabens, propylene glycol, sulfates, and powerful chemical antiseptics that will disrupt the scalp microbiome, which can inhibit hair growth. Instead, he suggests looking for a hair growth shampoo containing biotin, saw palmetto and vitamin B5.

We’ve gathered some of the best shampoos for hair loss based on the expert-approved suggestions below.

PURA D’OR Anti-Thinning Biotin Shampoo This Amazon best-selling shampoo is a viable option with its proprietary blend of DHT blockers and ingredients, including tea tree oil, saw palmetto, biotin, and rosemary oil. Amazon reviewers also say it helps with postpartum and menopause-related hair loss. Buy At Pura D’or $ 30 Buy At Amazon $ 30 Free Shipping | Free Returns

dpHUE ACV Revitalizing Shampoo for Healthy Hair Growth Apple cider vinegar helps to stimulate hair growth by keeping hair follicles clean and clear and killing bacteria (both of which can stunt hair growth). This ACV-infused shampoo is supercharged with plant stem cells, hyaluronic acid and maca root to reduce shedding and dandruff and enhance shine. Buy At Amazon $ 32 Free Shipping | Free Returns Buy At Dermstore $ 32

Keranique Scalp Stimulating Keratin Shampoo for Hair Growth Give your hair a refresh with this hair loss shampoo, which helps nourish, repair, and strengthen your strands after use. This keratin-infused formula helps to strengthen hair compromised by damage from coloring hair or using heat tools, fortifying the stands to prevent further breakage. Plus, its concentrated amino acid blend shields the hair and scalp from environmental aggressors like UV rays that can contribute to hair loss. Buy At Amazon $ 24 Free Shipping | Free Returns

REMILIA Rosemary Oil Green Goddess Shampoo In a recent study, rosemary was shown to help stimulate hair growth as well as over-the-counter minoxidil. This Green Goddess formula contains rosemary oil and caffeine-rich green tea to help volumize tresses and minimize damage. The hydrating shampoo also contains nourishing and softening ingredients like coconut and avocado oil for silky, tangle-free strands. Buy At Amazon $ 23 Free Shipping | Free Returns

ISDIN Lambdapil Hair Loss Shampoo Give your hair a refresh with this hair loss shampoo, which helps nourish, repair, and strengthen your strands after as little as one use. It contains biotin, zinc, and vitamin B to help promote hair growth and scalp health. Plus, it’s safe for those with sensitive scalps and gentle enough to use daily. Buy At Dermstore $ 50 Free Shipping | Free Returns Buy At Amazon $ 50 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Marc Anthony Strengthening Biotin Shampoo As Yadav mentioned, it’s important to find a shampoo that helps remove buildup from the scalp (like the pores on your face, your follicles are prone to getting clogged, too). This frizz-fighting shampoo contains caffeine, ginseng, and vitamin E to keep the scalp clean and hair hydrated and elastic. This is also a great choice for dandruff, flaking or an itchy scalp. Buy At Amazon $ 8 Free Shipping | Free Returns

MONAT IR Clinical Thickening Shampoo One way to combat thinning hair is to find a shampoo that increases the density of the fibers. This shampoo contains a blend of omega fatty acids, antioxidants and Capixyl to strengthen, thicken, and re-densify compromised locks. Plus, thanks to a blend of rosemary and mint, your hair will smell amazing all day. Buy At Amazon $ 60 Free Shipping | Free Returns

