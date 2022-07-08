Take 20% Off Dermelect—Including the New and Improved Face Lift-in-a-Bottle Treatment

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

I’ve been a loyal fan of Demelect Cosmeceutical’s no-frills, clinically backed skin and nail products ever since I was introduced to the brand a few years back. To this day, the brand never ceases to amaze me with its innovative beauty treatments that skip the gimmicky packaging and marketing campaigns and focus on formulating products that actually deliver visible results. The brand’s new-and-improved GET Lifted Instant Face Lift Treatment is definitely no exception—and quite possibly my favorite Dermelect product to date.

Infused with a blend of both botanical and technological tightening ingredients, including manuka honey, egg whites, and peptides, this firming facial serum instantly gives the face a noticeable lift within minutes, but it also targets laxity and sagging skin over time when used consistently. Aside from its face-life-like effects, the formula also contains a slew of anti-aging actives to help soften the appearance of lines and shields the skin from environmental aggressors that cause free radical damage.

Whether you’re looking to correct (or prevent!) jowls, and sagging or are simply seeking a more contoured jawline, this multifunctional sculpting, firming, and age-defying treatment has you covered. Right now you can score 20 percent off the GET LIFTED treatment (and everything else too) when you enter the code HOWL20 at checkout.

Dermelect GET LIFTED Instant Face Lift Treatment Use Code HOWL20 for 20% Off Buy at Dermelect $ 49

MORE FROM SCOUTED:

Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find deals from Sephora, CVS, and more.