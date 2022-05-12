Dermelect’s Lipo-Conquer Cream Lifts and Sculpts Sagging Skin Like a Dream

I’ve been pretty faithful to my skincare routine for the past five years or so now, but the one thing I regret neglecting is the skin on my body—especially my neck and chest. Body care is finally catching up to facial skincare these days, with many brands now offering anti-aging and sculpting treatments infused with complexion-enhancing active ingredients like retinol, antioxidants, and firming peptides. Dermelect Cosmeceuticals has been a pioneer in anti-aging body care, and their beloved Lipo-Conquer Toning Cream is no exception. Backed by a slew of glowing reviews thanking the formula for its fast-acting results, it comes as no surprise that it was out of stock for quite some time.

Fortunately, just in time for summer, Dermelect’s Lipo-Conquer cream is back in stock. I’m personally thrilled that the body-contouring cream is back in stock seeing as how my wedding is in less than a month and despite my valiant fitness efforts, my cellulite and sagging skin have decided to stay along for the ride. Tons of shoppers have waxed poetic about the collagen-boosting cream yielding fast results, which gives me a major sense of relief. “I am using this product on my thighs, which have mild puckering from cellulite. I noticed a difference probably within a week,” one shopper said.

Dermelect Lipo-Conquer Body Toning Cream “This product changed my life! I used it on my arms initially and within a week I began to notice the crepe-y cellulite look was diminishing! After a few weeks, it was all but gone! I’m now using in my stomach and tush! Love this product!” one reviewer wrote. Buy at Dermelect $ 45 Free Shipping

Powered by a proprietary blend of caffeine (which reduces puffiness instantly and smooths out simply skin), smoothing Ginkgo Biloba, anti-aging retinol, and hydrating vitamin E, this toning formula is the closest thing to liposuction in a bottle you’ll find. The collagen-boosting body cream targets sagging skin on the stomach, buttocks, love handles, the back of the thighs—you name it—by boosting collagen and stimulating blood flow to address reduced elasticity.

Of course, proper diet and exercise cannot be replaced by any topical treatment, but adding this to your routine will amplify results—and fast. Given that Dermelect’s Lipo-Conquer has sold out several times, I’m certain history will repeat itself, so if you want to get your hands on this contouring cream, I’d suggest acting fast!

