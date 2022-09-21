Dermelect’s New Multitasking Balm Is Skincare’s Swiss Army Knife

When it comes to beauty, I’m always looking for ways to simplify my ever-expanding collection and multi-step routine. Naturally, when I find a product that tackles more than just one thing, I always want to get my hands on it. I try a lot of beauty products thanks to my job and am a self-professed lip balm addict (I literally apply it once every hour), and Dermelect’s new Savior Skin All In One Repair Balm hydrates, soothes, and heals like no other salve I’ve used.

This petroleum-free balm is a luxe and non-toxic alternative to petroleum jelly salves like Vaseline, and while it’s emollient and hydrating, it’s not sticky or greasy (two qualities I absolutely detest), so you can even cover your entire face with it without feeling... well, gross.

Dermelect Savior Skin All In One Repair Balm This superfood-infused salve contains a slew of skin-loving ingredients including castor oil (which is thought to boost lash and brow growth), soothing rose flower oil, and evening primrose oil to help lock in moisture. Buy at Dermelect $ 42

The Savior Skin All In One Repair Balm can tackle just about any beauty concern imaginable, whether it be hydrating dry cuticles, serving as a barrier for self-tanner application, or boosting the longevity of your favorite perfume. Of course, it also conquers all the standard uses for balms, like moisturizing dry heels, lips, and elbows, soothing eczema or post-sun irritation, or doubling as an all-over makeup primer.

Keep the Skin Savior balm in your bag for on-the-go beauty emergencies or at your desk for all-day hydration—you really can’t go wrong with this stuff. And while it’s definitely more pricey than your average petroleum-based salve, it is 100 percent worth the upgrade—trust me.

