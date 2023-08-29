This Under $50 Lash and Brow Serum Volumizes in Just 3 Weeks

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Until a few years ago, I not only thought that all lash serums were created equal, but I also thought that, aside from prescription-strength formulas, the entire lash and brow-enhancing category was a gimmick. It wasn’t until one of my coworkers with very well-endowed lashes told me that her secret to mascara-free lashes was not the extensions I had assumed she had, but a lash serum that she had been using regularly for a few months. This was enough to get me on board the lash serum bandwagon, and I’ve been a believer ever since.

After being a loyal lash serum user since 2020, my FYP feed recently served me some bad news: some eyelash serums can cause orbital fat loss, eye irritation, and under-eye pigmentation due to prostaglandin analogs (chemical compounds with “hormone-like effects.”) Unfortunately, unlike the majority of the TikTok-beauty info I encounter on the app, after doing some truer research, it appears the rumors are true which would explain some of the irritation, discoloration, and other side effects I’d shrugged off over the past few years.

While I’m all for neurotoxin use (Botox, Dysport, etc.) in the eye area for wrinkle prevention, I’d like to avoid under eye or adjacent filler at all costs, and the thought of this potential fat-sucking chemical hollowing out my already line-laden orbital area was enough to make me swear off lash serums altogether. But I didn’t have to—I just needed to do a little bit more research.

Dermelect XL Lash Volumizer If, like me, you’re concerned about using a lash or brow-enhancing serum containing prostaglandin but aren’t exactly ready to go all-natural with, say, castor oil, allow me to save you a couple of hours of Google-searching and Redditing for a “safe” alternative that, unlike many natural remedies, actually works as promised: Dermelect’s XL Lash Volumizer. Buy At Dermelect $ 49

Dermelect’s XL Lash Volumizer serum is prostaglandin-free, and it’s also formulated without a ton of other nasty, impossible-to-pronounce chemicals, including the likes of sulfates, parabens, and artificial fragrances. Instead, the 2-in-1 lash and brow-boosting serum is powered by a potent trifecta of fortifying peptides that propel growth, promote density, and prevent damage by strengthening the hairs so that they resist damage from your trusty waterproof mascara, eyelash curlers, and other potential threats so you can keep the lashes you do have.

It’s touted as more of a lash and brow conditioner than a growth formula, but I saw an improvement in the thickness of my lashes in just ten days—other reviewers saw impressive results in just a week. The results will likely deter you from resorting to expensive and high-maintenance lash extensions, but if you have them or plan on installing a set, this formula is just as safe to use with them as without. Most lash serums in the space will set you back around $100 for a 60-day supply, but the Lash XL Volumizer is only $49, so longer, fuller lashes are more accessible than ever.

