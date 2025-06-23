‘My Best Friend Wedding’ Star Announces Divorce

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

If you plan to be out in the sun this season, making sure your skin gets proper hydration (in addition to SPF, of course) is key. With summer’s warmer temperatures and higher humidity levels, greasy moisturizers and creams are often not the move when it comes to keeping your skin happy post sun exposure, which is where a hydrating facial spray comes in clutch. Pharmaceris’ Puri-Sensilique Toner is an on-the-go friendly facial mist that allows you to quell irritation to rehydrate skin, whether you’re out and about or at home—no greasy residue or clogged pores.

Pharmaceris Puri-Sensilique Calming & Moisturizing Toner See At Walgreens $ 15 Free Shipping

Plus, it feels super refreshing when you’re feeling overheated, flushed, or nursing a sunburn. One spritz provides immediate hydration and balances your skin’s PH level, which is crucial for healthier-looking skin year-round, not just during the summer. This gentle yet effective toner is a cult-favorite in Europe for a reason: the clinically tested formula helps fortify compromised skin barriers and gives sensitive skin a pick-me-up without feeling heavy. The toner also moonlights as a pre-cleanser that’s gentle enough for reactive skin, and you can even spritz it over makeup to set or refresh throughout the day. It’s the ultimate multipurpose face spray for keeping in your purse, gym bag, beach bag, or in your medicine cabinet.