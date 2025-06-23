‘My Best Friend Wedding’ Star Announces Divorce

“Grab your rhinestones, Vegas is calling!” renowned country legend and philanthropist Dolly Parton wrote in the caption to an Instagram post announcing six concerts at the Las Vegas Caesars Palace Colosseum in December. Parton’s short residency, “Dolly: Live in Las Vegas,” will run during the annual National Finals Rodeo, the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association’s championship, which brings country acts to Sin City’s major hotels and casinos. Parton will perform her greatest hits, including “Jolene” and “9 to 5.” Parton, who hasn’t been on tour for almost 10 years and hasn’t had an extended run in Vegas for 32 years, has been busy producing an upcoming musical, Dolly: An Original Musical, which is set to premiere on Broadway in 2026. “To say I’m excited would be an understatement,” Parton said in a statement. Tickets for the concert series will go on sale this Wednesday.
Dermot Mulroney—who shot to prominence by starring alongside Julia Roberts in My Best Friend’s Wedding—is filing for divorce from his second wife, Prima Apollinaare, TMZ reports. Mulroney requested spousal support from the Italian singer-songwriter but asked that the court block Apollinaare from requesting financial support from him. Mulroney and Apollinaare tied the knot in 2010 after Mulroney’s first marriage ended in 2007. In a 2023 interview with The Wall Street Journal, Mulroney discussed the couple’s love for music (Mulroney is a cellist) and the experience of raising children together. Now, they will fight it out in court over custody and child support for their two daughters. Mulroney’s most recent movie, When I’m Ready, was released in February.
Sean “Diddy” Combs’ defense team plans to bring up the escalating conflict between the U.S. and Iran on Thursday during their closing arguments, according to TMZ. The site reports that sources close to the defense’s planning say his lawyers will argue that Homeland Security investigated Combs out of “boredom,” and instead that they should turn their attention to Iran, where Trump ordered military strikes on three nuclear facilities this past weekend. Sources also tell the site that Combs’ team is confident that the prosecution hasn’t adequately proved the charges against the disgraced rapper, which include racketeering, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution, to which he’s pleaded not guilty across the board. Combs’ exes Cassie Ventura and another woman testifying under the pseudonym “Jane” alleged that Combs coerced them into unwanted sexual activity with beatings, blackmail, and control over their finances or careers—but Combs’ team thinks the prosecution hasn’t proved the encounters weren’t consensual. Combs will not take the stand in his own defense and the jury is expected to have a verdict before July 4.
Department of Homeland Security spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin says that the Trump administration has no plans to allow Kilmar Abrego Ábrego García—the 29-year-old father from Maryland whom the Trump administration deported in error in March—to walk free. The defiant statement came despite a federal judge tearing apart his prosecution and ordered his release in a courtroom humiliation for the administration, in particular White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller and Attorney General Pam Bondi. “Kilmar Abrego Garcia is a dangerous criminal illegal alien,” she posted on X Sunday. “We have said it for months and it remains true to this day: he will never go free on American soil.” Magistrate Judge Barbara Holmes has ruled that Ábrego García must be released from custody as he awaits trial on federal human trafficking charges. He spent three months in El Salvador’s notorious CECOT prison before being returned to the U.S. but was quickly arrested and charged with allegedly transporting undocumented migrants between Texas and Maryland. Holmes noted that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials could still take the father into custody after he is released, saying she expected ICE to do so after a bail hearing on Wednesday.
The next episode of podcast “The Cult of Body & Soul,” which chronicles the rise of fitness giant SoulCycle, features a revelation about one of the company’s high-profile clients. This week’s guest, a former SoulCycle instructor, tells host Jess Rothschild that one (unidentified) star of Real Housewives of New York City is permanently banned from the studios. According to the instructor, things got dicey when the Housewife held a loud conversation during a class where she was seated in the front row, then started making out with her boyfriend on the next bike. After the class, a studio manager approached the star to “establish the rules,” including that participants were expected to stay engaged for the entire class. The woman “starts grilling the manager, ripping into her, pulls the whole ‘Do you know who I am?’ situation,” the instructor tells Rothschild. “That woman ended up being banned.” The instructor conveniently leaves out identifying details, including when the incident occurred and whether the Housewife in question belonged to the original series or its 2023 reboot. However, a 2012 episode of RHONY notably took place at a Manhattan SoulCycle studio and featured cast members Aviva Drescher, Luann de Lesseps, Carole Radziwill, and Heather Thomson. Fan favorite Bethenny Frankel is also an avid SoulCycler.
High temperatures caused a Missouri road to buckle Sunday, sending a car airborne. In Cape Girardeau, a town about 120 miles south of St. Louis along the Mississippi River, a road already showing cracks suddenly lifted several feet near a Honda dealership. The driver could not react in time and drove over the elevated roadway, sending the car a foot or two off the ground until the bumper slammed into the pavement. Temperatures in Cape Girardeau were in the 90s Sunday, and the weather is forecasted to be just as hot through the week. Southeastern Missouri is far from the only area of the U.S. affected by the hate wave; the National Weather Service has issued extreme heat warnings, watches, and advisories for much of the central and eastern United States, with temps potentially hitting 100 in Boston, New York, Philadelphia, and Washington, D.C.
American Airlines Flight 1286 hit “unexpected” turbulence on its way to North Carolina from Miami International Airport on Sunday. The seatbelt sign was on, the airline said, yet passengers and flight attendants were injured during the turbulence. After the flight landed in North Carolina at the Raleigh-Durham International Airport, two passengers and three flight attendants were sent to a nearby hospital for observation. The extent of their injuries has not been released. Injury by turbulence is not common. The Federal Aviation Administration reports that only 163 passengers and crew members were injured by turbulence in the U.S. between 2009 and 2022. However, severe turbulence still poses a danger. Just last year, injuries from severe turbulence on a Singapore Airlines flight killed an elderly passenger and sent at least 85 people to the hospital, with 20 to the ICU. American Airlines published a statement thanking their “crew members for their professionalism and our customers for their understanding.” The FAA is reportedly considering conducting an investigation into the Sunday flight.
Jay-Z snubbed Kanye West while performing their song “N----s in Paris” at wife Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter tour stop in Paris on Sunday. In a surprise cameo, the “Empire State of Mind” star performed Beyoncé’s hit song “Crazy in Love,” as well as his and West’s 2011 hit “N----s in Paris.” But the rapper changed a lyric from the song. Instead of saying “Just might let you meet Ye,” Jay-Z rapped, “Just might let you meet Bey,” referencing his wife. West shared offensive messages about two of Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s children in a now deleted X rant in March, questioning the mental capacity of their 8-year-old twins, Rumi and Sir. West later apologized for the post, writing, “I be feeling bad about my tweet but I still feel I gave my life to this industry and thought so many people were my family.” An hour later, the rapper posted: “Do Beyoncé ever let Jay get p---y.” West and Jay-Z have collaborated on songs over the years, most notably working together on the album Watch the Throne. The pair have since had a falling out, with West later drawing criticism for being a self-proclaimed Nazi and spreading hateful rhetoric online.
Wicked star Kristin Chenoweth sang the national anthem ahead of the NBA Finals, and the internet doesn’t quite know what to make of it. The Emmy and Tony Award-winning singer belted out “The Star Spangled Banner” before the Oklahoma City Thunder faced off on home turf to best the Indiana Pacers on Sunday, reaching for some exceptionally high notes toward the end. “This is the national anthem performance we needed. Strong. In Control. Superb musicianship. Tight performance. Fun ending. 10/10. Thank you Kristin,” one person wrote. “What the hell was that national anthem?” a second person said. “That s--t was horrible,” another chipped in. An Oklahoma native and Thunder fan, Chenoweth had warned ahead of time she was planning to put her own spin on the song. “I take it very seriously,” she said in an Instagram video before Sunday’s game. “I definitely do my own version.”
The prosecutor who led the case against Karen Read released a statement on Monday expressing his disapproval of her acquittal on Wednesday, June 18. Read, a woman from Massachusetts, was accused of killing her police officer boyfriend, John O’Keefe, with her car while drunk and leaving him to die in the cold. After the first trial resulted in a hung jury, Read was found not guilty of manslaughter and was only convicted of one count of drunk driving. In his Monday statement, the special prosecutor, Hank Brennan, condemned the retrial as a threat to “the integrity of our judicial system” and alleged witness abuse. Brennan wrote that, after the district attorney of Norfolk County appointed him to the case, he independently reviewed the case, determining that “the evidence led to one person, and only one person” as the killer, the accused Karen Read. During the extensively reported trial, Read’s defense claimed that the accused was framed by unknown actors who may have conspired with the police. Upon her release, Read was greeted by her many supporters, many of whom agreed that she had been victimized by police corruption. Brennan wrote that he saw the retrial as a “campaign of intimidation and abuse that has been waged, funded, and promoted in public and on social media,” which he calls “the antithesis of justice.”