CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    SHOP WITH SCOUTED

    Get Luxe Skincare at Drugstore Prices at This Dermstore Sale

    SKIN THINGS

    Jillian Lucas

    Content Lead, Scouted

    Photo Illustration: Scouted/The Daily Beast/Dermstore

    Stocking up on skin care staples is the best thing to do when your favorite retailer has a big sale. Dermstore's Anniversary Sale is packing up to 25% off some of the best skin care, makeup, body care, and more (with code CELEBRATE). I highly recommend slicking through a few pages to find some of the best deals you can get on brands like Sunday Riley, Oribe, Paula's Choice, and more. Here are a few of our favorites.

    Paula's Choice SKIN PERFECTING 2 BHA Liquid Exfoliant

    15% off with code CELEBRATE

    Shop at Dermstore$

    Sunday Riley GOOD GENES All-In-One Lactic Acid Treatment

    20% off with code CELEBRATE

    Shop at Dermstore$

    DHC Deep Cleansing Oil

    20% off with code CELEBRATE

    Shop at Dermstore$

    RevitaLash Advanced Eyelash Conditioner

    25% off with code CELEBRATE

    Shop at Dermstore$

    Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.