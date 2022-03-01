Take 20% Off Thousands of Best-Selling Beauty Products From NuFace, Sunday Riley, SkinMedica & More Right Now

When brands like SkinMedica (a skincare line made by Allergan, the maker of Botox and Juvederm), NuFace, Dr. Dennis Gross, ILIA, Caudalie, and IS Clinical go on sale, it's a rare and special occasion that we wouldn't want you to miss out on. Dermstore's annual Beauty Refresh sale is officially live, and chock full of thousands of luxury and medical-grade beauty products, from skincare serums to makeup and high-tech beauty devices, all marked down 20 percent off for a limited time.

From now through March 10, you can score 20 percent off over 5,000 Dermstore items from 200 different brands (or earn double rewards choice, if you prefer) when you enter the code REFRESH at checkout. Again, this rare Dermstore sale may be your one and only opportunity this spring to score deals on these covetable brands that almost never get discounted, so we encourage you to stock while you can save.

Whether you've been debating shelling out for that Internet-famous NuFace Facial Toning Device or are looking to refresh your retinol stash to get glowing skin by summertime, now's the time to get all out and grab those investment products that are worth the price—especially when they're marked down during this next-level Dermstore sale, of course. Scroll through below to check the items we're adding to our cart as we speak.

SkinMedica TNS Advanced+ Serum Down from $295 This growth factor-infused anti-aging serum is undoubtedly expensive, but when you take a peek at the wildly impressive before and after pictures, you'll be convinced. Made by the company that manufactures Botox and fillers, this serum really is a major game-changer. "It is far and a way the most powerful, transformative product I have ever used - and I’m only 2 weeks in to daily usage. Fine lines appear diminished, pore size is reduced, and my skin is more luminous and moisturized than ever before - with any serum, moisturizer, or combo product I have ever used. Real results were an honest surprise to me, and I can’t wait to see what happens after using this for longer," one reviewer writes. Buy at Dermstore $ 236 Free Shipping | Free Returns

RevitaLash Advanced Eyelash Conditioner Down from $89 If you're looking for longer, fuller lashes without having to resort to falsies or pricey (and annoyingly high maintenance) lash extensions, look no further than RevitaLash's lash conditioner. Another product that's backed by plenty of remarkable before-and-after pictures, this serum is a product that does exactly what it promises. "I no longer need to sit twice a month for eyelash extensions as this works great! Takes about 6 weeks to see some results and then lashes continue to get longer with continued use. Highly recommend," one reviewer says. Buy at Dermstore $ 83 Free Shipping | Free Returns

NuFace Trinity Facial Toning Device Down from $339 This top-rated beauty device is powered by microcurrent technology, which helps to sculpt, lift, and smooth out fine lines with regular use. I use my NuFace device before events for an instantly chiseled effect when I'm feeling puffy and it works wonders. "I immediately saw results the first time I used my NuFace and I Since I started using it regularly I get so many compliments on my skin. It looks younger, tighter, cleaner, and more moisturized. I use it on clean skin fresh out of the shower," says one reviewer. Buy at Dermstore $ 272 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Dr. Dennis Gross Alpha Beta Extra Strength Daily Peel (60) Down from $150 When it comes to everyday exfoliating pads, Dr. Dennis Gross Alpha Beta Peel Pads are pretty much the gold standard. They effectively treat aging and acne-prone skin by gently exfoliating the skin and sloughing away dead skin cells, sebum, and other congestion-causing impurities without causing severe irritation. "I started using this product in lieu of going for my monthly chemical peel at my dermatologist. This product works very well to help keep my dark spots faded and maintain my smooth skin. There is some stinging with daily use, but this is relieved by using this product every other day," one reviewer wrote. Buy at Dermstore $ 120 Free Shipping | Free Returns

ILIA Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40 Down from $48 This is honestly one of the best complexion products I've ever used. Not only does it deliver customizable coverage (you can even get medium coverage with this formula), but it's also filled to the brim with skincare ingredients, including SPF 40. "I’m not into heavy foundation and like for a little bit of my skin to show through whatever I’m wearing. This is perfect. It makes me feel a little more polished while still looking like myself. Also love that it’s clean and has spf. It’s somewhat buildable too if you’d like a little more coverage," one reviewer says. Buy at Dermstore $ 38 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Obagi Medical Retinol 1.0 Cream Down from $78 Obagi is one of my favorite skincare brands because they offer medical-grade treatments that truly work without the frills or fluffy marketing. The clinical-forward brand rarely gets marked down, so if you haven't tried their products, now's the time to get on it. "By far, my favorite retinol product. I use this every night and I've noticed a huge difference in the smoothness of my skin & fading fine lines. I've used this product for years, it's my go-to every night," one reviewer said of the Retinol 1.0 Treatment. Buy at Dermstore $ 66 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Shop All Dermstore Beauty Refresh Sale 20% Off Skincare, Makeup, Hair & More The Beauty Refresh sale includes thousands of markdowns on over 200 brands, including Caudalie, Olaplex, NuFace, Sunday Riley, IS Clinical, EltaMD, PCA Skin, Paula's Choice, Supergoop, and many more. Enter the code REFRESH at checkout to redeem. Free shipping over $50. Shop at Dermstore $ Free Shipping

