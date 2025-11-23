Save Up to 30% Off the Lyma Laser, Shark Beauty, and More During Dermstore’s Holiday Sale

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

If you’ve been eyeing those big-ticket beauty brands all year, consider this your green light: Dermstore’s limited-time Holiday Sale is officially the place to pounce. Sure, electronics and appliances tend to hog the seasonal spotlight, but cosmetics come in a very close second—and this year, beauty’s going for gold. From luxury skincare serums to splurge-worthy hair tools, the industry’s heavy hitters drop their prices for “Black November,” and Dermstore is where the real markdowns live.

During the retailer’s pre-Black Friday Holiday Sale, shoppers can snag up to 30 percent off a curated lineup of expert-approved skincare and haircare from premium brands like Metacine, Bioeffect, Lyma, and Allies of Skin. Loyalty members also earn double points on select buys—sign-up is free and open throughout the sale. Dermstore’s Black Friday event ends Tuesday, Dec. 2, and once it’s over, those deals vanish, so don’t drag your feet.

If you’ve had your eye on big-ticket brands like Augustinus Bader, Shark Beauty, and Medik8, now’s your time to score deep discounts at Dermstore’s early Black Friday sale.

Dr. Diamond's Metacine Instafacial Plasma Bioactive Growth Factor Serum Down From $200 Formulated by lauded Beverly Hills double board-certified facial plastic surgeon Dr. Jason Diamond, Metacine’s Instafacial Plasma Bioactive Growth Factor Serum is designed to mimic the results of his in-office PRP (platelet-rich plasma) treatments. The potent serum contains a blend of firming and line-smoothing ingredients, including human-identical, bioengineered growth factors. This coveted serum rarely gets marked down, so now’s the time to treat yourself to the truly transformative topical. See At Dermstore $ 160 Free Shipping

Lyma Laser Starter Kit Lyma's coveted laser is engineered by laser scientists, plastic surgeons, and geneticists; the tool is professional-grade, and its instructions are comprehensible to anyone who didn’t get a PhD in those fields. It also isn’t time-consuming, unlike a doctor’s appointment. All it takes is three minutes per day to see results in a matter of weeks. This starter set has everything you need. See At Dermstore $ 1,515 Free Shipping

Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream Down From $305 If you haven’t tried Augustinus Bader‘s beloved The Rich Cream, consider this sale your sign to finally take the plunge. The luxury cream is infused with the brand’s proprietary Trigger Factor Complex (TFC8), which helps tighten, firm, and plump the skin. It is definitely an investment, but worth every penny—especially when it’s 25 percent off. See At Dermstore $ 229 Free Shipping

Shark FlexStyle Air Styling & Drying System Down From $350 Leave hair damage from hot tools behind in 2025 and treat yourself to a Shark FlexStyle Air Styling & Drying System that reduces breakage and dries hair lightning-fast. See At Dermstore $ 262 Free Shipping

Dr. Whitney Bowe Beauty Bowe Glowe Cleanser Gentle Creamy Face Wash Down From $36 Board-certified dermatologist Dr. Whitney Bowe has answered the question, “to double cleanse or not to double cleanse,” with the Glowe Cleanser Gentle Creamy Face Wash. The sensitive skin-friendly cleanser has been clinically proven to remove 100 percent of foundation, sunscreen, and pollutants in a single step. See At Dermstore $ 27

Allies of Skin 35% Vitamin C Perfecting Serum Allies of Skin 35% Vitamin C Perfecting Serum fights free radicals and protects skin from environmental and stress-related pollution, helping reduce fine lines and texture and brightening the complexion overall. This is one of our favorite vitamin C serums because it’s supercharged with glutathione for added antioxidant benefits and less irritation. See At Dermstore $ 104 Free Shipping

Medik8 Advanced Pro-Collagen+ Peptide Cream Down From $98 Medik8’s top-rated Advanced Pro-Collagen+ Peptide Cream is no exception: an overachieving anti-wrinkle moisturizer that supports the skin’s natural collagen levels (leading to firmer, yet plumper skin), boosts elasticity, reduces the look of deep-set wrinkles, and deeply hydrates the complexion without causing irritation, shedding, or redness like other active-forward formulas. See At Dermstore $ 68 Free Shipping

MORE FROM SCOUTED: