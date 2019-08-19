Dermstore’s Huge Anniversary Sale Has Everything You Need for a Skin Care Routine You’ll Love

The end of summer is a great time to start cleaning out some of the things you just didn’t use this year and replace them with things you’ll enjoy. If part of that clean out involves your beauty cabinet, the huge Dermstore Anniversary Sale has you covered to stock up with new and better products.

Use the code CELEBRATE at checkout and take up to 25% off some of the top brands around. Because the sale is pretty far-reaching, I can give you a little insight into what may or may not be in my cart. The COSRX Acne Pimple Master Patch is a godsend for those of us that still get big, honkin’ zits. Just peel one of these off the sheet, slap it on your blemish, and wake up with a less angry spot. A pack of 24 spots is under $5 right now. Or pick up the Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream (a personal favorite), which will help you escape the drudges of winter just with the smell. It’s packed with caffeine, coconut oil, and cupuaçu butter to help penetrate your skin for a deeper absorption. The 8.1 fl. Oz tub is down to $34 during the sale. These are just a couple of things you’ll find during the sale that you should absolutely take advantage of. | Shop at Dermstore >

