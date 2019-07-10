Brazilian Bum Bum Cream Will Help You Through Both Sunburned Skin and Winter Dryness

Body lotions can be polarizing, but if you’re anti-lotion, Brazilian Bum Bum Cream from Sol de Janero will change your mind. It’s thick, comes in a large (seriously, it’s 8.1oz) bright yellow tub, and you can’t help but smile when you say the name. Basically, it’ll save your ass in any weather.

There’s really so much to say about this lotion. From how it smells to the finish it leaves on your skin, it’s the perfect antidote for sunburn or winter dryness. It’s a lotion you’ll want to use in December to help you feel like you’re on a tropical vacation or in July when you’re actually on that vacation. It has a slightly sweet vanilla, caramel scent, one that can easily veer into cloying, but this one has a rich depth that gives it deeper, darker smell. It’s like if vanilla grew up, moved out, got a motorcycle, and only drank whiskey on-the-rocks.

A lot of reviewers claim that this lotion has helped with cellulite and firmness, and while I can’t confess any changes in my thigh dimples, I can say that it makes my legs feel and look silky smooth. It has a slight shimmer in it but not a middle school dance kind of body glitter. It’s a grown-up sparkle, one that looks like you were bathing in the sun on a beach in the south of France and got sprayed with ocean mist.

What it boils down to is Brazilian Bum Bum Cream, while eliciting a giggle when said out loud, is serious about giving your skin the firming and moisturizing it needs. It’s worth buying the gigantic tub and slathering your body in it (and grabbing the mini to keep with you in case of emergencies). | Shop at Sephora >

Other body lotions:

CeraVe Moisturizing Cream, $14 on Amazon: CeraVe is a classic and if you can find the giant tub, it’s the one you’ll want to rub onto your skin from shoulders to toes. It’s unscented and thick, so you’ll get the most out of it even if you have sensitive skin.

NIVEA Nourishing In-Shower Body Lotion, $5 on Amazon: When I double up on body lotion, I use this in the shower and then follow up with my Brazilian Bum Bum Cream. Just slather it on, wait a couple of minutes, then wash it off and you’ll end up with soft skin right out of the water.

MORE FROM SCOUTED:

Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Follow us on Twitter and sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations and exclusive content. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.