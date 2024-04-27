Britney Spears Reportedly Settles Her Legal Battle With Estranged Dad
FREED BRITNEY
Britney Spears has finally settled her legal battle with her father, according to TMZ. The settlement marks the end of a fight to leave her “abusive” years-long conservatorship in the rearview, her lawyer told Page Six. Matthew Rosengart, who played a major role in the legal battle to “Free Britney,” told the outlet: “Although the conservatorship was terminated in November 2021, her wish for freedom is now truly complete.” After her conservatorship ended, Rosengart immediately launched an investigation into Jamie Spears, and anyone else he felt unjustly profited off his client. The settlement will require Spears to pay her father's legal bills, but it will also prevent the superstar from having to appear in court. One insider source told Page Six that Spears “wanted to put everything behind her,” and was pleased with the outcome. “Although he was ready to go to trial, Rosengart acted upon her wishes and she’s thrilled it’s all resolved,” the source said.