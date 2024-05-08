Royal Snub #2: King Charles Asks William to Lead Harry’s Regiment
SALT MEET WOUND
A few hours after it emerged King Charles was too busy to see him, Prince Harry—in London for a ceremony to mark the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games—found out that his father was set to make Prince William Colonel-in-Chief of the Army Air Corps. The position will be bestowed on William during a rare joint engagement with his father next week. Prior to his departure from the royal family, the role had been earmarked for Harry, who was a member of the regiment, serving with it in Afghanistan up until 2014. A Buckingham Palace statement read: “At the Army Aviation Centre in Middle Wallop, His Majesty The King will officially hand over the role of Colonel-in-Chief of the Army Air Corps to His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales. In August 2023, following His Majesty’s Accession, The King was pleased to announce military appointments including that The Prince of Wales would become Colonel-in-Chief of the Army Air Corps. The role was previously held by His Majesty The King, as Prince of Wales, for 31 years.”