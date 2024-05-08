Mom’s Fatal Fall at Ohio State Graduation Was No Accident: Coroner
TRAGIC
The death of a woman who fell from the bleachers at the Ohio State University’s commencement over the weekend is being investigated as an “apparent suicide,” according to preliminary reports from the Franklin County Coroner’s office, reviewed by The Columbus Dispatch. Larissa Brady, 53, was attending her daughter’s graduation ceremony with her husband and 12-year-old son when she told her family she wanted to get a higher seat in the Ohio State stadium. Witnesses reported seeing Brady pass the highest row of benches and climb over the top of the concrete wall at the top. Brady had previously suffered with mental health issues and attempted to end her life earlier this year. The incident went unmentioned by speakers or officials during the three-hour ceremony, disturbing some students who witnessed the fall. The coroner’s office has yet to officially release the cause of death.
If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing or texting 988.