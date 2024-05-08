Nikki Haley’s Zombie Campaign Fares Shockingly Well in Indiana
ALARM BELLS
Nikki Haley’s zombie campaign is on track to pick up a stunning 20 percent in Tuesday’s Indiana Republican primary—a concerning number for former President Donald Trump as he looks to compete in a razor-thin race against his Democratic rival, President Joe Biden. The state proved to be a battleground for various factions of the Republican Party Tuesday, with a number of open Senate and House seats driving up voter interest. Particularly concerning for Trump’s camp was his relatively poor performance in the counties outside Indianapolis—with Haley’s ballot line garnering upwards of 30 percent in several crucial suburban areas. But despite the large segment of Haley voters that Trump seemingly has yet to win over, he still won all of the state’s 58 delegates. Indiana voters don’t have to register with a political party to vote in its primary—meaning some Democrats may have crossed the aisle to vote for Haley.