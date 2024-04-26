Kid’s ‘Monster’ in the Wall Was Actually Something Much More Frightening
BEE AFRAID
One child’s insistence that she heard monsters at night led her family to discover thousands of bees buzzing in the walls of their farmhouse. For weeks, Ashley Class’ toddler told her parents she heard monsters in the wall, which the parents tried to gently assure her weren’t real. It wasn’t until they noticed some bees in the attic of their 100-year-old farmhouse that they called pest control, who then directed them to different beekeepers. One of them, using a thermal camera, discovered what looked like a body in the walls of Class’ home. The beekeeper took a hammer, knocked down the wall, and “bees came swarming out like a horror movie,” Class said. “There were streams of bees, and the wall where he hit was oozing honey. But it looked like blood because it was really, really dark, running down my daughter’s pink walls,” she added. The removal of about 50,000 bees took days and racked up an estimated $20,000 worth of damage, People reported.