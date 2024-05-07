Kendall Jenner and Ex Bad Bunny Got Cozy at Met Gala Afterparty: Report
REKINDLED?
Kendall Jenner and her ex Bad Bunny were reportedly seen getting cozy at a Met Gala afterparty, according to Page Six. Sources said the former couple, who reportedly split in Dec. 2023, stayed in each other’s orbit during the AprésMET festivities on Monday night at the Walter Street Associates Building in downtown New York City. “They were at the same table, laughing and flirting,” one source told the outlet, adding that Jenner, “was rubbing his head.” While other party guests danced late into the night on a mirrored dance floor, the former couple was seen cuddling—but not kissing—on one of the venue’s couches. Bad Bunny, who was a co-chair of this year’s Gala, had shed his matador-style getup by the time he rolled up to the afterparty populated by supermodels. Jenner had also donned a slinky white lace dress, instead of a floor length gown. The sexy, upscale afterparty was hosted by Emily Ratajkowski, Paloma Elsesser, Raul Lopez, Carlos Nazario, Francesco Risso, and Renell Medrano, according to Vogue.