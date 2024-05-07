Kristi Noem Denies Report She Gunned for Top NRA Job Last Year
SWEATING BULLETS
There are a lot of reasons Gov. Kristi Noem of South Dakota might be thinking about her next career move right now, from the likelihood that she’s on Donald Trump’s shortlist of potential running mates to the absolute certainty that she once shot a dog in the face. But the Republican leader was reportedly mapping her next step as recently as last fall, when she pitched herself for a leadership role within the National Rifle Association, according to Axios. Two sources told the outlet that Noem offered, in a conversation with former NRA CEO Wayne LaPierre, to resign as governor if it meant she could be the group’s next executive vice president or CEO. Though that talk obviously didn’t pan out, as Noem remained in office, her name came up “in very senior NRA circles” after LaPierre’s resignation in January, a source familiar with the matter said. A spokesperson for Noem “unequivocally” denied the governor had had such a conversation with LaPierre, telling Axios she “loves her job.” A month after LaPierre stepped down, both he and the NRA were found liable for misspending millions of dollars in a civil case brought by New York Attorney General Letitia James. LaPierre was ordered to pay more than $4 million in restitution.