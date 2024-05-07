Family Confirms ‘Grease’ Star Has Died at 72
‘MISSED FOREVER’
Susan Buckner, who is best known for playing cheerleader Patty Simcox in the hit film Grease, has died. She was 72. “Susan died peacefully on May 2 surrounded by loved ones,” her publicist told People magazine. No cause of death was provided. “The light she brought into every room will be missed forever,” Buckner’s daughter, Samantha Mansfield, told the magazine. “She was magic, and I was very lucky to call her my best friend.” Buckner rose to fame after being named Miss Washington in 1971 and represented the state at the Miss America competition. She became a member of the singing and dancing group The Golddiggers on The Dean Martin Show. She also appeared on Sonny and Cher, The Brady Bunch Variety Hour, The Love Boat, and Police Academy 6: City Under Siege. However, she dedicated most of her time to raising her children, Samantha and Adam. Her death comes almost two years after the loss of Olivia Newton-John (Sandy) who died in August 2022.