Judge Chides Trump Lawyer After Ex-Prez Curses ‘Audibly’ at Hush-Money Trial
BREAK OUT THE SWEAR JAR
Donald Trump was cursing so loudly in the New York City courtroom hosting his hush-money trial that Judge Juan Merchan was forced to intervene. According to The Washington Post, Merchan called Trump’s lawyer, Todd Blanche, to a sidebar during a midday break in the trial, asking the defense lawyer to tame his client. At the time, porn star and witness Stormy Daniels had begun testifying in the case, with the judge noting the former president was “shaking his head visually.” A transcript of the proceedings shows Merchan telling Blanche: “I understand that your client is upset at this point, but he is cursing audibly and he is shaking his head visually and that’s contemptuous. It has the potential to intimidate the witness and the jury can see that.” Merchan said he made the decision to talk to Blanche discreetly because “I don’t want to embarrass him [Trump].” Blanche told Merchan he would speak to the former president, according to the transcript. “You need to speak to him. I won’t tolerate that.”